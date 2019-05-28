Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Monday to allow people of the areas merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to avail Sehat Insaf Card facilities using their Computerised National Identity Cards until they receive health cards.

The PM said this chairing a meeting to review provision of health facilities to the people of erstwhile Fata here. Planning Minister Khurso Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Shaikh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafarullah and senior government officials attended the meeting.