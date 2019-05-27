Share:

Investment is always a better choice than saving. Everyone considers the stock market as a short term money making place which, in my opinion, can only be considered as a myth, as a lot of people have suffered huge losses following such an approach. Investors should exercise prudent judgement rather than making their decisions on speculations circulating in the capital market. Prior to making an investment decision, a potential investor must do proper research about the investee companies, thereby, making a diversified portfolio, provided, the principle of patience must be followed. History has proven that investing in stocks over the long term most often provides greater returns and protection against other macroeconomic factors like inflation, than in other fixed-income instruments.

Awareness must be spread amongst those who are concerned for investing in capital market instruments.

TANIYA MUHAMMAD HANIF,

Karachi, May 10.