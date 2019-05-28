Share:

KARACHI - The federal and provincial governments and its coalition partner are equally responsible for water shortage in Karachi.

This was stated by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in a statement issued here on Monday.

Hafiz Naeem said the water crisis is being aggravated with every passing day, but the Sindh government, water board authorities and Mayor Karachi are become silent spectators over the said dismal performance.

He said the Sindh local government minister Saeed Ghani had made tall claims of provision of basic facilities to the masses; however, the actual situation is totally changed, as he fails to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people of Karachi.

“The federal and provincial governments in addition with the city government have failed to deliver the masses”, Hafiz Naeem added.

He said that the incompetent staff of water board including valve man, ‘kundi-man’, executive engineers and others are responsible for water shortage in city, as they are involved in corrupt practices in connection with water distribution.

Hafiz Naeem demanded impartial and transparent water distribution in all areas, adding that the water board authorities should make arrangements to ensure water supply at the residence, mosques and all other necessary places during the last ten-days of Ramadan and on Eid-ul-Fitr.