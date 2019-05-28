Share:

ISLAMABAD - Youngster Junaid won the Ramadan Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 after stunning former national champions. The PTBF held the event in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi, which was participated by national players as well as youngsters. In the first round, Afzal Akhtar, Junaid, Saleem Baig, Saqib Shahzad, Ijaz Ur Rehman, Shahrukh, Sikanadar Hayat and Muhammad Abdullah Khan played well and qualified for the next round. In second round, Sikandar Hayat, Ijaz Ur Rehman, Junaid and Saleem Baig booked berths in the final round. In the final round, each player played a set of two games, in which Junaid won the title by scoring 417 pins while Saleem Baig finished second and Ijaz Ur Rehman secured third.