Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner is ‘’enjoying the single life’’ after splitting from Ben Simmons.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star recently ended her romance with the Philadelphia 76ers player - whom she began romancing in March last year - and is reportedly having fun as a single woman. A source told Us Weekly magazine: ‘’Kendall is enjoying the single life right now and had the best time in Cannes. She’s been socialising with friends and going to tons of events and doesn’t seem bothered by her split with Ben at all.’’