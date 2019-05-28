Share:

KARACHI - The University Karachi has made it to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University rankings in the 251-300 grouping in the Asian region. The QS evaluates universities around the globe based on six indicators which includes academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty students ratio, citation per faculty, international faculty ratio and international students ratio.

As many as 23 Pakistani universities have been including in the QS world university ranking while the Karachi University has earned 54.7 points as academic reputation, 32.8 points for employer reputation, 51.9 points in H-index citations category and 70.4 points for citations per paper.

The QS rankings are awarded in various disciplines including agriculture and forestry, business and management, chemistry, computer science and information systems, economics and econometrics, electrical and electronic engineering, mathematics, mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering, medicine, pharmacy and pharmacology and physics and astronomy.

According to the list issued by the QS, University Karachi has been ranked with ranking of 251-300 in pharmacy and pharmacology around the globe whereas in the field of chemistry Karachi University has been ranked with the bracket of 401-450.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, while appreciating the improvement in Karachi University’s worldwide ranking, said that despite the fact that we have limited resources available, the academic faculty is working hard particularly in the field of research.

He believes that if the KU gets maximum support as per its needs then it would soon become the part of world leading universities. He termed that getting degree is not enough, we must spread a culture of research which will help us in bringing positive changes in the society, and this is very necessary for our bright future.