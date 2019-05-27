Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will be holding a 30-day camp for kids during summer vacation from June 25 to create awareness among children about indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan.

The camp will be aiming to provide basic orientation to children (age 5-14) about traditional skills in an entertaining and interactive manner under the supervision of master artisans.

Lessons about history of relevant craft, practical work under master trainer/artisan, storytelling, folk music, folk games and drawings will be taught during the camp classes.

During the summer camp children will also be taken to visit three National Museums including Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum), Pakistan Monument Museum and Pakistan Museum of Natural History to expose them towards the cultural and historical heritage of the country. One Master aritsan in each craft field will be engaged to conduct classes on daily basis. First two weeks will focus on Lacquer art, whereas during third and fourth week, children will be provided hands on training in traditional block printing.

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs3,000 will be charged from each child. Payment of registration fee will be deposited by parents of children will Lok Virsa accounts section directly against a proper receipt.

A colourful concluding ceremony will take place on 23rd July at Heritage Museum, Shakarpariyan that will feature live performances by child folk artists and performers from all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Certificates will also be awarded to the children as a token of their participation in the summer camp. Earlier, Lok Virsa successfully organized 3 summer camps in mother languages (Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi, Brahvi, Pashto and Wakhi) in the year 2015, 2016 and 2017; and one summer camp in traditional skills: truck art and pottery making in 2018.