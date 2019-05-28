Share:

KASUR - Dacoits bricked a man to death for resisting their house robbery bid in the jurisdiction of Sarai Mughal police here the other day.

Police said that the dacoits entered the house of a citizen named Asghar Ali and started looting valuables. Asghar offered resistance at which the dacoits hit a brick in his head. He died on the spot. The police registered a case and started investigation.

On the other hand, a man was shot at and injured over a monetary issue in the limits of Elahabad police. The accused was identified as Mushtaq. He shot Amir in leg and fled from the scene. Amir was admitted to Kasur DHQ Hospital for treatment. Police were investigating.