Share:

LOS ANGELES-The 26-year-old singer-and-actress - who shot to fame in Disney TV show ‘Hannah Montana’ in 2006 - plays a former child star in the upcoming ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ episode of the anthology series, and was happy to give her own “insights and opinions” on her character, leading to what producers believe to be one of her “best” ever pieces of work.

Creator Charlie Brooker told SFX: “She had all sorts of insights and opinions on the script. We had a Skype call with her. She really related to the character and had some useful observations - and very quickly she was on board.

“I think people will be surprised by what she gets up to in the episode, and by her performance.”

Executive producer Annabel Jones added: “I think it was quite an emotional experience for her.