Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Monday appointed Usman Muazzam, a grade-19 officer, as Lahore Development Authority Director General. A notification has been issued in this regard.

Amna Imran Khan has been has been asked to report S&GAD. Usman Moazzam is currently working as Chief Operating Officer of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta). Tevta General Manager Akhtar Abbas Bharwana has been given the additional charge of COO.

On May 22, the Supreme Court allowed the Punjab government to transfer Amna Imran Khan from the post of Director General LDA. A three-member judge headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed was hearing a case of dispute of powers between mayor and LDA.