KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday presided over a meeting to finalise Social Protection Strategy under which poverty reduction programmes were being planned to launch in the next budget.

The meeting was attended by CM Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab, CM Coordinator Hariz Gazdar, Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Najam Shah and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed him to launch social protection programmes as announced in election 2019. These programmes would focus on poverty reduction and provide social security cover to the marginalised portion of population such as poorest of the poor and women.

Under the programme there are certain sectors such as poverty reduction, family health, mother and child support programme, Benazir Hari Card, Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Programme, Internship Guarantee programme.

The chief minister said that some of the poverty reduction programmes were already going on through different departments now these programmes would be summed up in a single department so that proper focus could be made. He directed Chairman Person P&D Naheed Shah to establish a separate unit in her department.

There were different proposals to reduce poverty such as advancing small loans to youth and women to launch their small businesses and then return loan in easy installments. Under this programme womenfolk would be empowered by engaging them in agriculture sector in rural areas by giving them seed and fertilizers. The youth would be given scholarship to continue their higher education.

The meeting decided to firm up proposals for launching these programmes and the same would be approved from the appropriate forum.

HEALTH DEPT

In a separate meeting the chief minister reviewed the development portfolio of health department. The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamala Abro, Secretary Fiannce, Special secretary health and others.

The chief minister was told that 10 schemes of Rs13.5 billion were in progress against which Rs 7.6 billion have been released against which Rs 5 billion have been utilised and the remaining released funds would also be utilised by the end of financial year.

The chief minister said that he was keen to complete upgradation work of DHQ Hospital Mithi of Rs1.6 billion, THQ Kashmore of Rs763.227 million and there are various other schemes of upgradation of and expansion of DHQs.

The meeting discussed outsourcing all the lab facilities in government hospitals so that they could continue round the clock.

CONDOLENCE

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Malaysin Consulate and recorded his condolence message in the condolence book opened on the demise of King of Malaysia His Royal Highness Sultan Ahmed Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

On his arrival at Malaysin Consulate the chief minister was received by Consul general Mr Khairul Nazran Abd Rehman.