The number of injured in a stabbing attack in the Japanese city of Kawasaki has increased to 19, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing emergency services.

NHK and local news agency Jiji reported that one child has been confirmed dead after the attack. The attacker also reportedly died from a self-inflicted wound.

Earlier, NHK broadcaster reported that an unidentified attacker stabbed 15 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki near Tokyo, three of them were in critical condition, including one child.

According to the Kyodo news agency, an unknown 50-year-old man stabbed 19 people at a bus stop.

A spokesman for the Kawasaki Fire Department told AFP that they had received an emergency call, which said four elementary schoolchildren were stabbed.

The attacker stabbed himself, suffering a serious wound, NHK said. The broadcaster added that two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.