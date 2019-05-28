Share:

BADIN - One died and two others were injured after a car overturned near Badin on Monday near Morjhar, round about 10 kilometres away from Badin.

According to details, treasury staff was on the way to Badin from Karachi for their duties when their speedy car was overturned after tyre-rod broken.

Noor Mohammad Baladi, Senior Accountant Officer couldn’t survive after sustaining the severe injuries and died while two others including Israr Ahmed Bajwa, Additional District Accountant Officer Badin and Khuram Memon, Sub-Accountant sustained severely injuries.

Injured were rushed to Indus Hospital Badin where they were provided first-aid and later they were referred to Karachi. Body of deceased was handed over their relatives after medico-legal proceedings and was sent to Karachi.

Drug peddler arrested

KANDHKOT - Ghotki police claimed to have held a drug peddler with contraband of heroin from the precinct of police A section on Sunday late night.

Police recovered 107 pockets from his possession. When contacted to SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar, he told to The Nation that the accused identified as Rahib Ali, son of Sain Dino Memon, resident of Railway Station Ghotki.

He said police party was on routine patrolling in the limits of A section to keep check on anti-social elements in the area, when police reached near Allah Wala Chowk the accused changed his way and tried to escape police, on which police chased him and caught him. The accused tried to throw plastic bag full of heroin but police seized it, he added.

The SSP further said the accused revealed that he used to sell heroine to drug addicts. However case was lodged against him under narcotics act.