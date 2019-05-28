Share:

MULTAN - Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued crackdown on food points selling substandard and not-fit-for-human-health edible items in South Punjab region and sealed 13 outlets besides imposing fine worth over Rs200,000 on them on Monday.

The teams conducted raids under the leadership of the Director General of Food Authority Capt (r) Muhammad Usman and sealed Sharif Sweets, Faisalabad Sweets, Mithan Sweets, Jamil Bakery, VIP Sweets, Mahboob Sweets, Salman Sweets in Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The outlets were sealed for not abiding by the instructions issued to them earlier, absence of licence and workers’ medical certificates, selling sweets infested with insects, presence of washroom in production areas, use of injurious to human health chemicals and other offences.

The teams also sealed four soda water units including Hussain Soda Water, Shahid Soda Water, Ismael Soda Water and Punjab Soda Water for misbranding, fake labeling, absence of filtration plant, artificial flavours, use of chemical drums and other offences. The teams also sealed Chaudhry Dairy Farm in Bahawalnagar and Al-Zafar Hotel in Rajanpur.

Similarly, the teams imposed fine worth over Rs124,000 in Multan and Rs81,500 in Layyah, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and adjoining areas.