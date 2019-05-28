Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its Beijing-Tokyo flights to facilitate Pakistanis living in Japan as well as Chinese and Japanese passengers on this route.

The national flag carrier will operate its flight PK852/853 by Boeing 777 aircraft every Monday and Friday from Beijing to Tokyo, according to a senior official here on Tuesday.

The flights for Tokyo Narita international airport were discontinued from February 18 this year mainly due to restrictions on carriage of passengers and cargo. However, after successful efforts, the conditions have been slightly relaxed.

A PIA spokesperson said the resumption of flights will give a lot of convenience and comfort especially to Pakistanis living in Japan as they were facing difficulties in access to the homeland.

It will also, provide convenience to the Chinese and Japanese travelers on Beijing-Tokyo sector.The decision to restart flight operation to Japan has pleased the Pakistani community in Tokyo as a large number of people had been demanding restoration of flights to Japan.