ISLAMABAD-Federal Government Services (Polyclinic) hospital nursing instructor was promoted to deputy chief nursing superintendent on outstanding performance in her profession on Monday.

Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) promoted Fauzia Bhatti to the rank of Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent after 7 years.

The notification issued by the ministry said that on recommendations of Departmental Selection Board in its meeting held on May 3, and with approval of competent authority, Fauzia Bhatti, was promoted as Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent (BS-19) with immediate effect.

Polyclinic spokesperson Dr Sharif Astori informed The Nation that Fauzia Bhatti had served on senior positions and her services were acknowledged by officials and public as well.

He said that Fauzia Bhatti had been working on the post of nursing instructor for last 7 years fulfilling all her professional responsibilities on merit.

He said that she has been promoted viewing her performance.

He said that she had been promoted on the rank of deputy chief nursing superintendent BS-19 and she has assumed her charge.