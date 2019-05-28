Share:

PESHAWAR - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday handed over Member National Assembly and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for eight days.

The PTM leader, who was arrested following an attack on Pakistan Army’s Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, was presented before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Bannu.

During the proceedings, the court ordered to hand Ali Wazir over to the CTD for eight days after which he was transferred to Peshawar for further investigation.

On Sunday, at least three attackers were killed and five Pakistan Army soldiers injured when a group led by Members of the National Assembly (MNA) and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir , assaulted Kharqamar check post, Boyya, North Waziristan tribal district. They wanted to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post, the statement added. Due to firing of the group five Army soldiers sustained injuries injured. In exchange of fire three individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured. All injured evacuated to Army Hospital for treatment.

Ali Wazir along with 8 individuals has been arrested while Mohsin Javed is at large after inciting the crowd.

On April 30 while addressing a press conference, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) said that Indian and Afghan spy agencies provided financial assistance to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) to stage protest in Pakistan and provoke people against the country’s armed forces.