Maisie thinks other scripts can’t compare to Game of Thrones

LOS ANGELES (CM): Maisie Williams thinks other scripts are ‘’trash’’ compared with ‘Game of Thrones’.

The 22-year-old actress - who portrayed assassin Arya Stark on the HBO show - admitted she is ‘’constantly craving’’ material that shocks her while still being believable, but she has found it hard to come across anything as well written as the fantasy drama series.

She told SFX magazine: ‘’I read other scripts now and think, ‘This is trash!’ The stories are just not complex. And then sometimes you read a script which is definitely like 30 pages too long and you think, ‘But there’s still no twist!’

‘’It’s sometimes really difficult to find something that surprises you. I think that’s what the show has always done so well.

‘’And you can’t do that sort of writing unless you’re good at writing because otherwise it just becomes sort of nonsensical and you’re just being shocking for the sake of being shocking rather than writing something that’s believable.

John’s life ‘changed’ when he went to university

LOS ANGELES (GN): John Krasinski’s ‘’entire life changed’’ thanks to University.

The 39-year-old actor has credited his time at Brown University for helping him meet his ‘’inspiring peers’’, after he made ‘’the best decision’’ of his life and joined the school’s sketch comedy group.

Speaking at the University on Saturday where he gave a commencement speech to the undergraduate Class of 2019, he said: ‘’People ask me how I got into acting, and the truth is, I didn’t get into acting. I got into everything.

‘’My entire life changed. Nope, not because I got in, not because I started acting. It was through that group that I found my way into this community. It was through that group that I met my people, and all of a sudden I was surrounded by the most inspiring peers.

‘’One of the best decisions I made in my life was just to lean all the way in. For the next four years I wanted to be part of it all, I formed a new way of thinking. A new way to execute those thoughts. I left my comfort zone and then stayed there, and left again.’’

The ‘It’s Complicated’ star - who rose to fame after starring as Jim Halpert in the US version of ‘The Office’ - went on to tell the students to challenge themselves and avoid conformity.

He added: ‘’Real change is organic. The only responsibility you all have is to hold fast to everything you have lived, right here. To not conform, to realise that when you’re out there, you’ve done all this before.