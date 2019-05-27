SANA  -    Seven children were killed in an attack on the city of Taez last week, the United Nations’ agency for children said in a statement Sunday. The victims -- aged between 4 and 14 -- “were killed on Friday in an attack on the Mawiyah district”, UNICEF added. Taez, in southern Yemen, is under siege by the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels but controlled by pro-government forces, who are supported by the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE: India likely to resume Iranian oil imports amid US sanctions: source

“This attack brings to 27 the number of children killed and injured in a recent escalation of violence near Sanaa and in Taez over the past 10 days,” UNICEF said, warning the toll could be higher.

Yemen’s four-year conflict has triggered what the UN says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with over 24 million people, more than two-thirds of the population, in need of aid.