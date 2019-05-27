Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested 2 police officers after filing a case against them for arresting two kids on May 13 in connection to a crime committed by their elder brother, sources said on Monday.

The detained police officers were identified as Station House Officer Police Station Golra Arshad Ali and Assistant Sub Inspector Saqib Gul, who have also been placed under suspension by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, they said. Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minullah had taken notice on petition of Tasleema Bibi, a resident of Chungi 26 and mother of the two children Ali Sher and Hamza, and directed the IGP Islamabad to produce the detained children before court.

According to sources, Tasleema Bibi lodged a complaint before PS Golra that ASI Saqib arrested her sons Ali Sher and Hamza from her home in Chungi 26, a suburb of Islamabad, in connection with a criminal investigation in which their elder brother, Sajjad, is a suspect.

She said that the police official threatened to take her entire family into custody. She said that the ASI also arrested the petitioner’s landlord, and kept everyone in police lock-up. She appealed the police to register Case against SHO and ASI for detaining her sons illegally.

A case has been registered under sections 328-A/344/506 of PPC on complaint of Tasleema Bibi and both the accused officers were arrested, sources added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Sabzi Mandi station arrested a car lifter and recovered two vehicles from them.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that SP (Industrial-Area) Muhammad Aamir Khan Naizi constituted special team under supervision of SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf including Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ramazan and others for vigilance against car lifters. This team arrested a car lifter identified as Muzahir Shah s/o Muzaffar Shah resident of District Mardan besides recovery of two stolen vehicles ( GT-318 and KB-397) from him. These cars were found stolen from the area of Sabzi Mandi police station while further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.