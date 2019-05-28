Share:

LAHORE - Chairman SNGPL, Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas had a meeting with the Federal Minister of Energy (Petroleum Division) Omar Ayub Khan.

They discussed the issues of the energy sector of Pakistan particularly Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) in the system. Senator Abbas lauded the efforts of the minister in controlling power theft in the country and also discussed theft cases identified by the SNGPL. He apprised him on the progress being made on clamping down gas thieves who have been looting the scarce resource of the country since last many years. He assured the minister that he will use all his professional experience to bring around efficiencies and improvement in the governance of SNGPL.

Minister extended his full support to the chairman in carrying out the agenda of transparency and good governance in the company.