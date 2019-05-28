Share:

ISLAMABAD - A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred during an exchange of fire when terrorists raided a checkpost in North Waziristan, a tribal district of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said yesterday.

A statement issued by the army’s media wing said that terrorists raided Makkigarh Post in Shawal Valley of North Waziristan but “troops effectively repulsed the attempt.”

Separately, the ISPR said that troops, during patrolling, found five bullet-riddled bodies from a nullah in North Waziristan’s Boya area where an exchange of fire at the Khar Kamar Checkpost on Sunday had resulted in killing of three people while 15 people including five soldiers had sustained injuries.

“In Boya area, where an army post was attacked by a group, five bodies with bullet wounds have been found from a nullah approximately 1.5 kilometres away from Khar Kamar Post,” the ISPR said, adding, that identification of dead bodies was in process.

A day earlier, the ISPR had said in a statement that a group led by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) MNAs Mohsin Javed and Ali Wazir assaulted the Khar Qamar Post. “They wanted to exert pressure for release of a suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day,” it said.

The media wing said that troops at the checkpost exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post. It added that all injured had been evacuated to army hospital for treatment. Ali Wazir along with eight individuals had been arrested.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had condemned attack on the checkpost and stressed that “nobody in any way would be allowed to undermine the country’s image, dignity, national identity and national interest.”