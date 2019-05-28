Share:

ISLAMABAD : After fluctuating throughout the day, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed flat at 35,697 points with a nominal decrease of 6.4 points.

A total of 94.511 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.59 billion.

Out of 318 companies, share prices of 149 companies recorded increase while 155 companies registered decrease whereas 14 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom Limited with a volume of 10.045 million and its price per share declined by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 0.77, Maple Leaf Cement Factory (MLCF) with a volume of 9.07 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.56 to Rs 24.13 and Sui Northern Gas Pipe line with a volume of 7.083 million and its price per share also increased by Rs 2.98 to Rs 72.18.

The top advancer was Baluchistan Particle Board with the increase of Rs 0.42 (28.38%) per share, closing at Rs 1.9 followed by Khalid Siraj Textiles Mills which witnessed an increase of Rs 0.3 (21.74%) per share to close at Rs 1.68.

The top decliners were Grays Leasing Limited with the decrease of Rs 0.95 (31%) per share to close at Rs 2.06 and Popular Islamic Modaraba with the decrease of Rs 1.00 (25.06%) per share to close at Rs 2.99.