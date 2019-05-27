Share:

US - Storm Hannah is believed to have uncovered a ‘drowned’ forest from more than 4,500 years ago.

The forest of Borth used to stretch for two to three miles along the shore between Ynys-las and Borth in Wales, before it was buried under layers of peat, sand and saltwater.

Now, after low tides and a storm, the prehistoric forest of hundreds of trees has been revealed on the beach. A bird swimming in water: The forest of Borth used to stretch for two to three milesLocals think it’s the most of the forest ever to have been uncovered and speculate Storm Hannah dug out the roots, now revealed by a lower than usual tide.Amateur photographer Wayne Lewis, 38, from Welshpool was walking on the beach when he spotted the uncovered beach.

He said: “The trees really are stunning. “It’s breathtaking that these trees were part of a Bronze Age forest that extended almost to Ireland, but have not been seen for thousands of years.

“It first emerged in 2014, but was then partially recovered, and usually you are only able to see the tips of the tree stumps.