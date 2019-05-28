Share:

LAHORE - Summer training and coaching camps in various disciplines are functioning here under the supervision of Kinnaird College University (KCU). Aspiring youthful female players of different ages are learning basic points of the game from the seasoned coaches, said KCU sports head Ammara Rubab on Monday. The ten weeks duration camps started functioning from May 24 in cricket, hockey, basketball, football, table tennis, badminton and tennis. “These camps are a annual regular feature and their prime objective is to strengthen the sports at grass root level and to identify fresh talent,” she said.

Ammara said the coaches will be maintaining individual performance record of each participant to access their potential and progress in her respective discipline. She said besides these camps, fitness programme and team building activities are being organized to create awareness of fitness and to high light the characteristics of team building and its allied aspects.

“Through these camps we have engaged the youth in healthy activities during g their leisure time in summer vacations,” said Ammara. The camps will end on August 14.