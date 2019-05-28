Share:

KARACHI - The provincial standing committee on home affairs on Monday directed the home department to brief the committee on the issue of missing persons in detail during next meeting of the committee.

The committee meeting that was chaired by the provincial lawmaker and PPPP women wing leader Faryal Talpur was briefed by the home secretary on issues pertaining to law and order situation in the province. The meeting was also attended by its members including advisor on information Murtaza Wahab, lawmakers Sharjeel Memon, Shamim Mumtaz and others.

During the meeting, the secretary informed details of missing persons in the province. To this, the chairperson asked him to submit a detailed report on how many people have gone missing, how many have returned or still unable to be tracked. “The home secretary has assured to submit a detailed report in next meeting,” said the provincial lawmaker Shamim Mumtaz while divulging details of the meeting.

She further said that the committee was also briefed on reforms in the prisons. “The secretary informed over installation of solar lights and resolution of water issues within the premises of the prison,” she said.

The secretary also briefed over efforts to ensure bail from government funds of prisoners who were unable to submit their petty fines to acquire bail. “It will enable them to spend Eid festivities with their families,” the secretary told the meeting.

The provincial lawmaker also informed that the meeting was briefed over the efforts from the provincial authorities of stern action against sale of mainpuri, gutka and toxic liquor. The chairperson directed the home secretary to submit details of actions taken against those involved in it and further plan to curb it. She directed them for taking strict action against the sellers.

The chairperson has also summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and Additional IGPs in next meeting of the committee over briefing on action taken against rising incidents of street crimes in the city.

Talking to media after the meeting, the chairperson of the committee Faryal Talpur said that Karachi is faced by several important issues and criminal activities is one of the key issues faced by the metropolis.

Responding to cases against her from NAB authorities, the sister of former president Asif Zardari said that they had not committed any crime and are fully cooperating with the authorities. “Whenever we are summoned, we appear before them,” she said.

On a query pertaining to leaked footages of NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal, the committee chairperson refused to comment on it.