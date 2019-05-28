Share:

SIALKOT - Local trader Salamat’s minor son Hammad was killed, and he himself along with three other minor children was sustained critical injuries when Sialkot-Karachi bound Allama Iqbal Express train hit their motorcycle at a gate-less railway crossing near Uggoki here on Monday.

Reportedly, they were crossing the railway line when bike struck in the middle of the cross and the train hit teh bike, killing Hammad,14, on the spot. The rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot shifted injured trader and his three other children - Subhan, Kashif and Zeeshan to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital in critical condition. The police have launched investigation into the incident.