Rawalpindi-The City Police Officer Faisal Rana placed two station house officers under suspension for storming into house of a journalist, taking hostage his family, threatening and humiliating them at gunpoint, said sources on Monday.

The suspended police officers have been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Ahsan Kiyani (SHO Police Station Banni) and SI Anwaar Ul Haq (SHO PS Ganjmandi), they said.

They added that the CPO also ordered registration of criminal cases against the police officers besides launching high-level departmental inquiry against them.

According to sources, a police party led by SIs Ahsan Kiyani and Anwaar Ul Haq stormed into house of a journalist Shahid Sultan, associated with a national Urdu daily, in search of a lady criminal. The police entered the house by breaking the doors and put the entire family members as hostages on gunpoint besides threatening them of dire consequences.

The illegal act of police terrified the family and Shahid Sultan approached CPO lodging complaint against the two officers seeking justice, they said.

The City Police Officer marked the application to SSP Investigation Faisal Khan who held inquiry into allegations.

SSP found the two police officers guilty in inquiry and recommended strict action against them, they said.

The City Police Officer suspended the two police officers in light of inquiry report and ordered registration of criminal cases against them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Minister for Information and Broadcasting Samsam Bukhari and other high ups of government also condemned the police brutality against a senior journalist and ordered CPO to take a strict action against the police officers involved in terrifying the family of Shahid Sultan.

On the other hand, President National Press Club Shakil Karar and members of Rawalpindi Crime and Courts Reporters Association hailed the action against police officers.