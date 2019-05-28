Share:

ISLAMABAD - Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganivev, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, met the civil and military leadership here on Monday

In his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House, Ganivev conveyed warm greetings of the Uzbek president and briefed Irman about the transport railway corridor from Uzbekistan to Peshawar via Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.

The PM agreed that the railway link will not only benefit the region but also enhance connectivity of the region with China, Central Asia and Europe.

He shed light on the historic and cultural bonds between the two states and underscored the importance of bolstering bilateral relations.

According to the ISPR, Uzbek deputy PM called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

The COAS discussed with the visiting dignitary security situation and ways to improve bilateral ties. “Uzbekistan is a brotherly country and cooperation between the two states will not only help in maintaining regional peace but also usher in economic prosperity,” Gen Bajwa said. The Uzbek deputy PM appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and maintaining peace in the region, the ISPR added.

Pak-Uzbek trade to reach $300m

During a delegation-level meeting at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Pakistan and Uzbekistan agreed to strengthen bilateral trade, setting the target of $300 million as trade volume.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi led the Pakistani team while Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiev headed the delegates from Uzbekistan.

The two sides discussed the implementation of decisions taken in the previous high-level meetings.

Qureshi said the visit of Uzbek deputy prime minister to Pakistan would strengthen economic partnership and enhance regional cooperation. He said Pakistan wanted to strengthen relations with Central Asian states. Uzbek ministers for transport, investment and foreign trade and senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan and Uzbekistan underscored the need for a greater communication network to explore the bilateral trade potential, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations as well as the prevailing regional situation during the meeting.w