I think Pakistan arrive as underdogs and they need to start well. If they lose a couple of early games, then it will be an uphill task for them after that.

–Waqar Younis

Pakistan are always inconsistent but if they get to the playoffs, they can beat any side in the world.

–Kumar Sngakkara

Pakistan’s record in world tournaments in England is remarkable. Pakistan are strong contenders to make it to the semi-finals in the world cup.

–Saurav Gnguly

‘I love them because they are mercurial Pakistan and you wonder which Pakistan will turn up on the day. The fact is that you cannot write off

Pakistan for this World Cup.

–Nasser Hussain