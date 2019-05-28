A woman suffered severe burn wounds as her husband allegedly set her on fire after she denied committing prostitution in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

READ MORE: India likely to resume Iranian oil imports amid US sanctions: source

As per details, the incident took place in precincts of Dhale police station. Police launched an FIR against the suspected husband and, as per the latest reports, are on-look for him in the area.

According to the victim woman, her husband dripped her with naphtha and set her ablaze after she denied prostitution.

The woman, who is a mother to two kids, got married seven years ago. She has suffered burn wounds on her face too and has been shifted to Lahore Hospital in a critical state.