Share:

A woman suffered severe burn wounds as her husband allegedly set her on fire after she denied committing prostitution in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

As per details, the incident took place in precincts of Dhale police station. Police launched an FIR against the suspected husband and, as per the latest reports, are on-look for him in the area.

According to the victim woman, her husband dripped her with naphtha and set her ablaze after she denied prostitution.

The woman, who is a mother to two kids, got married seven years ago. She has suffered burn wounds on her face too and has been shifted to Lahore Hospital in a critical state.