Share:

KARACHI - The main procession to commemorate martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) culminated peacefully at Imambargah Hussanian Iranian after passing through its traditional routes.

Several small processions taken out from different parts of the city reached Nishter Park where noted scholar Maulana Raza Haider addressed participants of the main Majlis-e-Aza and highlighted various noble aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Thousands of mourners, including women and children were among the participants of the procession.

After the Majlis-e-Aza, the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park and the participants offered Zuhrain prayers at VIP gate of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi led the prayer that was organised by the Imamia Students Organization (ISO) and attended by a large number of participants.

Addressing the participants after Zuhrain prayer, Raza Mehdi spoke on missing persons issue and said that many Shia youth have been missing since long but their whereabouts were unknown. He said that terrorists were roaming freely but patriotic Pakistanis were being targeted. Mehdi demanded that disappeared persons should be presented before courts if they were involved in criminal activity or else they reserve a right to hold protest demonstration on the issue. The participants also torched flags of America and Israel. After that, the procession resumed and made its way towards the traditional destination and passed through New MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Preedy Street, Tibat Center. The provincial government and law enforcement agencies city claimed to have made foolproof security arrangements for the safety of the mourners along.

According to police, more than 5000 policemen were deployed to safeguard thousands of mourners of all small and big procession taken out from different parts of the city that later merged into a main procession. Besides, law enforcement agencies 1500 guards of Imamia scouts also performed security duties. Thousands of volunteers, who were deployed for the security of the procession, cordoned off the entire route with the help of police and Rangers personnel. All streets and alleyways heading towards the procession were sealed to prohibit entry of irrelevant persons and vehicles, while all nearby markets remained closed on the directions of the provincial government.

Apart from the religious organizations, including the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, ISO and Shia Ulema Council, several civic bodies such as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had set up first-aid medical camps at different spots on the route of the procession.