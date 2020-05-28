Share:

LAHORE-As many as 10 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Wednesday, taking death toll to 362. As many as 464 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province, taking the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 21, 118.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 18, 248 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, highest number of cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group followed by 31-45 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases have been reporred from above 70 years age group. He said that 6,185 patients have recovered and returned home, 362 died while 14,571 were under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities. Out of 1,886 suspected healthcare workers, he said, 241 have been tested positive for the virus.