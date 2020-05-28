Share:

Faisalabad - As many as 16 cases were registered against profiteers during the Eid days after inspecting the prices of fruits, vegetables, chicken and other grocery items in markets and bazars by price control magistrates. Deputy Commissioner also went to the field during days and checked te prices and quality of essential items. Price Control Magistrates imposed fine of Rs.4,24,000 to more than 70 profiteers. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the district administration was active in preventing overcharging and price control magistrates have been assigned the task in this regard. He said that heavy fines were being levied on the recipients of cases and cases were being registered against them under Price Control Act. He warned the shopkeepers to avoid over charging ,otherwise, they would be arrested.