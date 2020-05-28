Share:

Gilgit-At least two women were killed while four other persons injured in an exchange of firing between two parties in Goner Foram village of Chillas district Diamer yesterday.

Goner Form police said that the dispute of a piece of land turned into an armed clash between two relative groups as a result, two women were killed and other four injured. Meanwhile, the local police reached the spot and stopped the fighting.

According to eyewitnesses, one woman died on the spot and the other breathed her last after reaching the DHQ Hospital Chillas.

SSP Diamer said that they have registered a case and are probing the incident.

Meanwhile two young men have killed after class between two groups in Nalter valley of Gilgit on 2nd Eid day.

According to Gilgit police, the incident took place in the upper Nalter valley after a group of picnickers from lower Nalter were attacked. At least two youth died and three others injured.

According to police, 12 persons were arrested after registering a case.