The nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer on 28th May to commemorate the first nuclear test conducted on the hills of Chaghi, Balochistan on 28th May 1998. The Pakistani scientists triggered the nukes which transformed the black graphite mountain into a milky white mountain and showed the world an unbeatable power of nuclear technology. On this day Pakistan became the first nuclear Islamic country. Pakistan gave a strong response to India on its five nuclear explosions.

This day conveys the message of immense power of defence for Pakistan especially for the revival of whole Muslim Ummah. Almost 24 years after the first detonation of Indian nuclear device, as a sequel and expected consequence of India’s 1998 nuclear tests, despite immense international pressure especially from the US, Pakistan was compelled to conduct at least six nuclear tests in response to Indian grand scheme.

Our foreign policy, governments’ role and people of Pakistan’s behaviour as a First Muslim nuclear power must portray our potentials and viable enough to maintain the spirit and essence of Youm-e-Takbeer. Pakistan went nuclear to ensure its survival against imminent threats emerging from nuclear India and the catastrophic failure of US foreign policy in South Asia. It sees its nuclear weapons as a means of insulating the country against the dangers of hostile intentions from across the border.

AFIA AMBREEN,

Rawapindi.