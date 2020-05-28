Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 8 people died of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi district. Around 57 persons tested positive of deadly virus and 44 patients discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease.

According to sources, FajiraBibi, 50 years old, resident of C-Block of Satellite Town, brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on May 27 morning and she died before afternoon. They said Muhammad Sharif, 65 years old, resident of Amarpura, was shifted to Holy Family Hospital on early Wednesday morning from home and she died on same day.

RubinaBibi, 50 years old, resident of DheriHassanabad, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital in critical condition and she died on May 27.

They said Raja Shakeeb, 56 years old, resident of JholeDhokeKhana, SakhuGujar Khan, was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where he died on May 27.

Sheikh Javed, 69 years old, resident of PIA Colony, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on May 27 and died in the afternoon.

Stephen, 60 years old, resident of Sheron Colony near SOS Village Union Council KhothaKalan, was brought to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on May 23 and he died on night between Wednesday and Tuesday.

Ghulam Muhammad, 71 years old, resident of SiyalChakri Road, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, on May 18 but he died on late Tuesday night with complications in breathing.

According to details, Muhammad Asif, 40 years old, resident of Bohar Bazaar, was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital on May 26 morning but he died on late night.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached 2234 while 86 people died and 894 patients discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals.

Total 302 passengers are still awaiting their results in quarantines in Rawalpindi district. In last week, as many as 1554 passengers arrived in Rawalpindi’s quarantines at Fatima Jinnah Women University and UETTaxila.

These passengers came from abroad through different flights and landed in New Islamabad Airport. They would be discharged after three days quarantine in the isolation centers.

After the death of eight people mostly from the garrison city, the district administration had been asked to increase the fumigation activities. Rawalpindi Municipal Waste Company conducted the spray of chemicals and washed the roads and streets with chlorinated water.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood told media that the provincial government asked to pay attention of patients care in the hospitals and provide all the facilities to the patients. He said that the district administration had been asked to start awareness campaign so people should adopt precautionary measures.

He said that the government wanted to control the deaths and serious complications among the COVID-19 patients.