DIKHAN - At least nine persons were killed and 23 got wounded in various road accidents in three days of Eid ul Fitr in the district.

According to the police, the road accidents were reported on Darazinda, Indus Highway Parwa, Daraban Kalan road and Chashma road.

Police reported that a coach that was carrying passengers to hilly area of Sirdagar in Da­razinda on the first day of Eid. On its way, it overturned af­ter hitting a motorbike com­ing from opposite side.

As a result of the accident, motorcyclists Naimatullah and Farmanullah of Mosazai and three others died on the spot while as many as 21 passengers in the coach re­ceived injuries.

The injured were rushed to Daraban hospital where con­ditions of three passengers were stated to be critical.

In another road accident on Eid night, a truck driv­er rammed his vehicle into a group of four young people standing on the roadside in Tehsil Parwa killing 20-year Mohammad Ishfaq and Amir Nawaz on the spot and leaving Kashif and Abu Bakr critical­ly injured, who were shifted to DHQ hospital.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene, howev­er police took truck into cus­tody and started investigation and search for the driver.

In the third incident driv­er of a tractor container died when he lost control over his vehicle and the vehicle fell in Diyal drain. In fourth in­cident a 13-year boy died in a road accident on Baraban Kalan road.