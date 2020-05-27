Share:

ISLAMABAD-The allocation for Special Federal Development Programme for Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) in the PSDP has been decreased to Rs 17.5 billion from the earlier Rs 32.5 billion while for the security enhancement it has been increased from Rs 32.5 billion to Rs 53 billion.

In the PSDP 2019-20 under block allocations managed by the Finance Division originally Rs 32.5 billion each were allocated for the Special Federal Development Programme for Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) and security enhancement which has now been revised, official documents revealed.

After the revision of allocations to Rs 53 billion, the security enhancement has become the third largest component of the PSDP 2019-20 after Water Resource Division and NHA which has an allocation of Rs 118.627 billion and Rs 154 billion respectively.

As per the PSDP authorization summary released by the Planning Commission the total amount allocated for the Special Federal Development Programme for Temporarily Displaced Persons(TDPs) has been reduced to Rs 17 billion while for the security enhancement it was increased to Rs 53 billion.

Even of the revised allocations of Rs 17 billion Special Federal Development Programme for Temporarily Displaced Persons(TDPs) less than 50 percent or Rs 8.1 billion was released during last 11 months.

For the security enhancement Rs 49.74 billion have been released so far. Similarly for Clean Green Pakistan Movement/Tourism Rs 2 billion were early allocated but in the new documents there is no mention of the allocation.

For the merged areas 10 Years Development Plan authorization of less than 50 percent or Rs 23000 billion has been issued against the total allocation of Rs 48 billion.

For merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of total allocation of Rs 24 billion authorization for only Rs 14.87 billion has been issued. Of the allocation of Rs 5 billion for Prime Minister’s Youth & Hunarm and Programme authorization of only Rs 1.5 billion has been issued. For Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Rs 987 million were allocated however authorization of only Rs 414.328 million has been issued.

Of the total PSDP allocations of the Rs 701. 000 billion authorization for Rs 582. 065 billion have been issued by the Planning Commission. Against the total allocations of Rs 147.987 billion for the blocks managed by Finance Division authorization of Rs 97.64 billion has been issued.

Similarly of the total allocations of Rs 553.013 billion for the Federal Ministries/Divisions, Corporations and Special Areas authorization of Rs 484.424billion has been issued. For the Federal Ministries/Divisions against the allocation of Rs 313.610 billion authorization of Rs 242.97 has been issued.