Islamabad-She has been upping the glam ahead of her radio work every day. And Ashley Roberts was once again enjoying a sartorial triumph as she sashayed into Global Studios in London recently.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 38, looked incredible in a yellow dress with a skater hem, with the sunshine-style ensemble clinging to her svelte figure while she clutched on to a complementary graffiti Louis Vuitton bag. Ashley looked phenomenal for her outing as she donned the yellow dress which perfectly complemented her skin tone.

She opted to go braless beneath the dress which featured a skin-tight top. She was upping the glam factor to the max as she clutched the Stephen Sprouse X Louis Vuitton Green Graffiti Speedy 30 which markets for £2,830. Adding in further edgy touches, she donned a pair of round lens sunglasses while she slicked her hair down with a centre parting.