LAHORE - PML-N Punjab Secretary Information Azma Bukhari has demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to resign after he was allegedly proved accomplice in the sugar scam.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan must also present himself before the Sugar Inquiry Commission to answer regarding giving approval of awarding sugar subsidy,” said Azma Bukhari while addressing a press conference along with Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan at PML-N Model Town Secretariat on Wednesday.

“On one hand, it is on record that Sharif group has not exported sugar, while on the other hand Imran Khan was himself involved in sugar subsidy and export of the commodity despite its shortage in the country,” she said, adding that Imran Khan was victimizing the opposition.

She said that PTI government was pointing fingers at Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while it was protecting the real culprits and head of sugar cartel like Jahangir Tareen, Razzaque Dawood, Asad Umer and Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother.