Islamabad-She is the cover star for the May edition of Vogue Paris. And Bella Hadid’s inside shoot was just as captivating, as she posed in a stunning olive maxi dress complete with a plethora of jewels.

The model, 23, was radiant in the Seventies-inspired shoot in which she also donned a billowing white gown with heavy gold jewels. Bella smoldered for the camera in the semi-sheer gown with billowing fabric, which she threw above her head with dramatic effect.

The catwalk star wore a bejewelled headpiece and a costume-style necklace, as well as a selection of bangles and statement earrings. The brunette beauty wore her locks swept back off her face and a heavy coat of make-up, which enhanced her striking features.

