KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said no new decision had been made so far to tighten or ease the lockdown in the province.

The provincial information minister said the Sindh government was reviewing the situation, adding the federal government would be consulted before taking any decision regarding the lockdown, according to a news release here on Wednesday. He said the shopkeepers should open their shops in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government and take precautions.