The recent comedy act of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) is laudable. The comic action that a pigeon has been dispatched by Pakistan for espionage in Indian Held Kashmir speaks volumes of their ability to see things in their right context.

With the number of corona cases exceeding 145000 and over 4000 deaths, a crippling economy and vanishing lower middle class, India must need something to divert the attention of her public but not in this poor style. The country is simmering with poverty. it would be much better for the saffron regime garbed in pseudo-democracy attire to focus on her genuine issues instead of mud-slinging on Pakistan.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.