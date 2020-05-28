Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that “Corona Politics” of opposition leaders will not work now.

“First, opposition did politics to promote business and now they are playing political-gamic over corona issue. He said 22 crore people have been fed up from the negative politics of the dual face politicians. Pakistani nation will not forgive those who are politicizing corona pandemic”, he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday. Buzdar said that attitude of opposition leaders was like “Pot Calling the Kettle Black”.

He said that those who were making tall claims have been exposed in front of people. He said that opposition parties had displayed non-serious attitude even in the extraordinary circumstances. “Despite emergency, opposition leaders have tried to serve their self-interests. Time has proved that government took timely decisions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Farsighted initiatives of government helped a lot to deal with this situation”, he remarked, adding that government had to stop the spread of coronavirus as well as safeguard the people from the poverty and hunger. He said those doing the criticism for the sake of criticism were totally unaware about the ground realities.

He alleged that Opposition leaders, despite corona pandemic, made a vicious attempt to destroy national solidarity.

He alleged that the opposition harmed the national interests for the personal gain. Opposition’s attempt to divide the nation in this time of trail is highly condemnable. Buzdar said that the opposition leaders have made a new record of lip serving on corona pandemic and their practical performance remained zero.

Government has adopted a comprehensive and effective strategy to deal with coronavirus. Prime Minister Imran Khan without wasting time took decisions with consultation. Opposition just created hue and cry and did nothing for the people. He said that the leadership of PTI understands the sufferings and pain of poor people. Opposition should know that this important time is not for point scoring but time to remain unite.

Orders aerial spray as locusts attack crops

Buzdar has directed to take all necessary measures to protect the crops from the attack of locust. He said that concerned departments should remain alert for the protection of crops especially in the districts of Southern Punjab. He said that aerial spray should be focused to contain locust attack besides speed up the spray work through vehicles.

Buzdar while instructing surveillance on daily basis to control locusts said that effective campaign should be carried out in a scientific manner to protect the crops. He said that keeping in view the present scenario, concerned departments and institutions will have to remain alert round- the-clock. He said that field officers should perform their duties in a vibrant manner. A vigilant eye should be kept 24/7 through control centres set up at central and district level. All out resources should be utilized to safeguard the cultivators, he added

Condemns journalist’s murder

Buzdar has strongly condemned the murder of journalist Zulfiqar Mandrani in Jacobabaad. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over this tragic incident. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Chief Minister also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Presidential Award holder Ijaz Qaiser. Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members. Paying homage to the artistic services of Ijaz Qaiser, Buzdar said that Ijaz Qaiser has a unique style in ghazal singing and proved his worth in singing field with hard work.

Condoles over loss of

human lives in accident

Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident on Motorway near Rajhana Interchange.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister also expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons. Buzdar directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.