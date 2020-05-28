Share:

The emergence of 2,076 new infections over the last twenty-four hours has taken the nationwide tally of coronavirus to 61,227.

22,037 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 24206 in Sindh, 8483 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3616 in Balochistan, 2015 in Islamabad, 651 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 219 in Azad Kashmir.

20,231 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1260 with 36 deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 508,086 coronavirus tests and 8,687 in last 24 hours. 20,231 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.