LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir, crackdown against criminals and anti social elements in all districts of the province is continued and in this regard Vehari police under supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahsan Ullah Chohan, during Ramazan achieved landmark success after clutching the necks of criminals. Vehari police during last month arrested 133 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) involved in murder, dacoity and robbery among them 11 are of A category, whereas 122 criminals are of B category. During this period, cases of weapons were registered and 62 accused have been arrested, in which 03 Kalashnikovs, 02 rifles, 07 guns, 48 pistols, 02 revolvers and hundreds of bullets have been recovered from the accused.

During this period, 134 cases of drugs have been registered and 55 kg chars, 3,271 litre alcohol and 17 working alcohol manufacturing kilns have been recovered from the accused. Following the implementation of laws under national action plan (NAP), 12 cases have been registered among which, 14 cases under violation of Loudspeaker Act, 07 cases under Tenancy Act (temporary residence) and 12 cases under security ordinance have been registered. Moreover 02 cases have been registered against firework, 48 cases under over speeding,30 cases of power theft, 04 cases of kite flying, 02 cases under price control, 07 cases under Gambling Act and many cases have been registered against illegal patrol agencies and illegal gas refilling. Moreover, 30 cases have been registered under Section-144 with respect to coronavirus. Moreover, 101 cases under crime property among which 65 cases have been traced and more than 56 lac 16 thousand rupees of property have been recovered.