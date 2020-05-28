Share:

Muzaffargarh -District Officer Special Branch raided Shah Jamal Ada Tail, Bait Qaim Shah and Kalim Chowk wheat godown and recovered 80,000 wheat sacks and started legal proceedings. Sardar Ibrahim District Officer Special Branch said that nobody will be allowed to hoard wheat and legal proceedings will be held with out any discrimination under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction to prevent price hike and hoarding of eatables. The officer vowed to initiate fast and effective steps against the hoarders.