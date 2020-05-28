Share:

ISLAMABAD-Former federal information secretaries have passed a resolution to condemn the terrorist attack in North Waziristan in which Shaheed Zubaid Ullah Khan, a senior officer of the Information Group embraced martyrdom the other day.

The former information secretary held an emergency meeting with Khawja Ijaz Sarwar in the chair here yesterday and urged the government to investigate the murder.

The resolution also called on the government for the appointment of a senior police official to investigate and apprehend those responsible in this dastardly act.

Paying tributes to the services rendered by Shaheed zubaidullah Khan, the meeting termed it as a great loss to the Information Group.

The participants thanked Minister for Information Shibli Faraz for taking a personal interest in pursuing the matter

Expressing solidarity with the family of Shaheed Zubaiidullah Khan, the participants assured the bereaved family of all possible assistance and co-operation in this hour of trial.

Those who attended the meeting include Khawja Ejaz Sarwar, Anwar Mahmood, Salim Gul, Ashfaq Gondal, Mansoor Suhail, Chaudhry Rashid Ahmad, Imran Gardezi, Mohammad Azam, Saba Mohsin and Shafqat Jalil.