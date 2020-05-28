Share:

Islamabad-One of the warmest and most genuine individuals in the industry, the gorgeous actress & producer Hareem Farooq held very simple birthday celebrations this year with just few close friends & her immediate family in Islamabad recently.

“It was a small celebration with my close friends who I know since a very long time, “ she said. “I am genuinely grateful to all my friends, family & fans for sending me so much birthday love today! What a time we are living in! Best birthday present ever for me would be if they found a cure for #CoronaVirus today”.

Hareem further added, who had kept the celebrations simple this year due because of the pandemic. “Meanwhile I request everyone to please stay safe & healthy and look after yourselves and your families”Hareem Farooq was last seen on the big screen in her film Heer Maan Ja (2019).